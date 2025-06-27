Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

