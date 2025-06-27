Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $416.09 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.15 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

