12,526 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Hicks Capital Management LLC

Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.2% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

