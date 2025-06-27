Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

