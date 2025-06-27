Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,753 shares of company stock worth $17,688,180. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $71.25 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

