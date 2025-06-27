Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $311.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

