Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 994 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $123,928,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.59 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

