Victrix Investment Advisors Sells 396 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Victrix Investment Advisors decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

