Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 64,202 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

