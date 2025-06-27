Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Booking by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,596.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,252.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,953.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

