Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of APOG opened at $39.67 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 40.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

