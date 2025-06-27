Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $381.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.