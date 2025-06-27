Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 157.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,941 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $80,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.28. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

