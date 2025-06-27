Flavin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 761,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,667,000 after buying an additional 244,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

