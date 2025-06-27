Ashford Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ashford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
