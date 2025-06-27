Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

