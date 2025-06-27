Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 261 Shares

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

