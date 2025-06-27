HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 179.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,766,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,776.48. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

ANET opened at $101.71 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

