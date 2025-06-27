Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 79,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

