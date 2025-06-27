Victrix Investment Advisors Sells 46 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Victrix Investment Advisors lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $722.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.09. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $733.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.