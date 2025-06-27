Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

