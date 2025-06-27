Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 996 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,385,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $277.20 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

