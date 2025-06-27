Diversified Trust Co Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CMI opened at $324.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.05 and a 200-day moving average of $333.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

