Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $98.96 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $98,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $56.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.