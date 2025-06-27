Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $183.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.22. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.24.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

