TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -365.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

