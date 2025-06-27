Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 19,423 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

