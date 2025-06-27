Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 9.0% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,121,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

