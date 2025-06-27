Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.32. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

