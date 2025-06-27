MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16, Zacks reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.320-0.38 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 12.5%

MLKN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLKN. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 311.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 313,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

