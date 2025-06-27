Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $74.22 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $187.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

