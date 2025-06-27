Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total transaction of $6,149,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 308,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,947,363.34. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $803.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.19, a P/E/G ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $806.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

