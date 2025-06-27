Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after buying an additional 540,916 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after acquiring an additional 831,154 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after acquiring an additional 331,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

