Stone Summit Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,905 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

