The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

