Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 338,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

