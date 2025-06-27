Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,497 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

