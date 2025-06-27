Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $202.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,536 shares of company stock valued at $141,007,618 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.