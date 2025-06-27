SFG Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.