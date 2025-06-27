Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

