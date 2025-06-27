Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after buying an additional 12,885,571 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

