Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 0.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after acquiring an additional 959,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $165.61 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

