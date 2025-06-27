Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0%

LMT stock opened at $458.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.