Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 127,961 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.