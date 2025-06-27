Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 903 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AutoZone by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,520.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,694.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,530.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,801.49 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

