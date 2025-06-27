216 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC

ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.97 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

