Cavalier Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $87.95 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.