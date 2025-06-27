Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,306.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,020.75. The company has a market capitalization of $556.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,314.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.