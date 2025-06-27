Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

