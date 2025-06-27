Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.